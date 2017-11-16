Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 16
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 16, 2017 7:56am   Comments
On Thursday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB). Plus Nelson Peltz's battle with Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and the biggest ratings changes of the day. 

Featured guest: Dave Landry, trader and founder of Davelandry.com

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

