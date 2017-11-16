12 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $120.89 billion before the opening bell. Wal-Mart shares slipped 0.26 percent to $89.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 0.50 percent to $56.05 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter on Wednesday. Cisco shares gained 5.83 percent to $36.10 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 1.61 percent to $51.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion in the latest quarter. Viacom will release earnings before the markets open. Viacom shares gained 0.29 percent to close at $24.61 on Wednesday.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance. NetApp shares climbed 11.41 percent to $51.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Smucker shares gained 1.40 percent to $108.00 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares gained 0.56 percent to $27.05 in after-hours trading.

RH (NYSE: RH) increased its outlook for third quarter and fiscal 2017. RH shares jumped 15.67 percent to $96.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 1.48 percent to $58.15 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion. Ross Stores shares rose 1.07 percent to $65.30 in after-hours trading.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. L Brands shares dropped 4.34 percent to $47.12 in the after-hours trading session.

