Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2017 4:15am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Philly Fed manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Washington at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The housing market index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Houston at 1:10 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 3:45 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

