Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philly Fed manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Washington at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Houston at 1:10 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 3:45 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.