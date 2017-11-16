40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares jumped 337.67 percent to close at $16.50 on Wednesday after declining 11.92 percent on Tuesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) surged 128.22 percent to close at $6.39 on Wednesday after surging 10.95 percent on Tuesday. SemiLEDs is expected to release Q4 results after the closing bell.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares rose 32 percent to close at $2.97 on Wednesday.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares gained 24.83 percent to close at $111.39 after beating top and bottom-line Q3 estimates. Jefferies upgraded YY from Hold to Buy.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares gained 20.37 percent to close at $7.21 on Wednesday after the company reported strong results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. The company reported Q3 EPS of 44 cents, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. The company reported sales of $101.33 million, up from $63.7 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 18.65 percent to close at $4.11.
- Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares climbed 16.83 percent to close at $2.36.
- American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) shares gained 15.65 percent to close at $11.53 after reporting upbeat third-quarter earnings.
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) shares rose 15.33 percent to close at $4.74.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares climbed 14.74 percent to close at $6.07.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) shares jumped 14.38 percent to close at $8.99 on Wednesday.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares rose 13.8 percent to close at $9.40.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares gained 13.76 percent to close at $5.29.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) surged 13.57 percent to close at $14.65 after the company disclosed that first patient has been treated in landmark Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating in vivo genome editing for MPS II. Piper Jaffray upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares rose 13 percent to close at $3.39 on upbeat Q3 results.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) shares climbed 9.72 percent to close at $3.95.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) rose 8.7 percent to close at $2.50. Synacor reported Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.3 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares climbed 8.3 percent to close at $12.66. JP Morgan upgraded Boot Barn from Neutral to Overweight.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) gained 7.17 percent to close at $5.68 after the company disclosed that it has received its first purchase order from a Tier-1 smartphone OEM.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) gained 5.93 percent to close at $120.65 on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY17 earnings outlook.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) shares rose 4.96 percent to close at $26.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan upgraded Dicks Sporting from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares tumbled 39.72 percent to close at $17.00 on Wednesday after the company issued an update on Toazdenant development program.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares dropped 21.19 percent to close at $4.65. OncoCyte reported a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares dropped 18.29 percent to close at $2.31 after rising 34.76 percent on Tuesday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares dipped 18 percent to close at $30.02 following Q4 results. MACOM Technology posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share on revenue of $166.4 million.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) dropped 17.89 percent to close at $3.03. Achillion reported a secondary offering of 18.4 million shares and announced preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of C3G.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares declined 15.03 percent to close at $4.10.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) shares fell 13.79 percent to close at $6.00 after tumbling 27.88 percent on Tuesday.
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) dropped 13.33 percent to close at $6.96 on weak quarterly earnings.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) shares declined 13.19 percent to close at $16.00 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy confirmed that it will buy Bonanza Creek Energy for $36 per share in cash and stock.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares dropped 13.02 percent to close at $14.10 after announcing an 8-million share offering of common stock.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares declined 12.96 percent to close at $2.35.
- YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares dropped 12.79 percent to close at $10.77.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares fell 11.94 percent to close at $2.95. Oxbridge Re Holdings reported a Q3 loss of $3.97 per share on sales of $19.33 million.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares slipped 11.11 percent to close at $1.80.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) dropped 9.87 percent to close at $54.16, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) slipped 8.61 percent to close at $7.70. Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand from Buy to Hold.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares slipped 8.61 percent to close at $7.22 on Wednesday after falling 12.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares dropped 8.11 percent to close at $3.40.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 7.07 percent to close at $26.93 on Wednesday after climbing 37.74 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.