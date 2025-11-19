Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of Nov. 19, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:IMOS)

On Nov. 11, ChipMOS Technologies posted third-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's stock gained around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $30.98.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 IMOS Price Action: Shares of ChipMOS Technologies jumped 3.3% to close at $29.50 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 88.06 Momentum score with Value at 93.28.

On Oct. 27, Pros Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The company's stock gained around 28% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $29.84.

RSI Value: 70.5

70.5 PRO Price Action: Shares of PROS Holdings fell 0.3% to close at $23.05 on Tuesday.

