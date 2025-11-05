Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Crash This Month

As of Nov. 5, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

On Nov. 3, Jefferies analyst Johnson Wan downgraded Canadian Solar from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $13.7 to $19.64. The company's stock gained around 46% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $24.70.

RSI Value: 79.3

79.3 CSIQ Price Action: Shares of Canadian Solar fell 3.4% to close at $21.99 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 93.17 Momentum score.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

On Oct. 30, AXT reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. “This has been a highly active time for our business with the strong uptick in indium phosphide demand from data center applications globally,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “In Q3, our indium phosphide revenues grew more than 250 percent sequentially and reached a three-year high as we obtained export permits for a number of significant indium phosphide orders throughout the quarter.” The company's stock gained around 58% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $9.84.

RSI Value: 81.3

81.3 AXTI Price Action: Shares of AXT rose 1% to close at $8.54 on Tuesday.

