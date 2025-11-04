Jim Cramer
November 4, 2025 8:39 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Likes SAIC: 'It's An Inexpensive Stock'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC) and recommended buying the stock. “It's an inexpensive stock,” he added.

According to recent news, Science Applications International announced on Oct. 23 that its board appointed James Reagan as interim chief executive officer, succeeding Toni Townes-Whitley.

“I'm a believer,” Cramer said when asked about TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF). “Pure spec, but I am a believer.”

On the earnings front, TeraWulf will hold its third-quarter earnings conference call and webcast on Monday, Nov. 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share, compared to a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $50.64 billion, up from $27.06 million a year earlier.

Price Action:

  • SAIC shares fell 2.5% to settle at $91.41 on Monday.
  • Terawulf shares rose 3.9% to close at $16.10.

