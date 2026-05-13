Why Is UiPath Stock Falling On Wednesday?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares traded lower on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq is up 1.40% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.71%.

The move comes as investors weigh competitive pressure from Anthropic, which recently launched new agentic AI tools.

Investors worry these tools might disrupt the core business model of the automation leader.

On Tuesday, UiPath announced its UiPath for Coding Agents platform. This integration aims to bridge the gap between AI-generated code and enterprise governance.

Short Interest Reaches New Highs

Bearish sentiment has increased recently. Short interest in UiPath rose from 108.52 million to 115.09 million shares. Approximately 31.49% of the company's float is now held short. At an average daily volume of 22.27 million shares, it would take short sellers 5.17 days to cover their positions.

CEO Daniel Dines on Agentic Shift

CEO Daniel Dines addressed the evolution of the platform on Tuesday. "The emergence of coding agents signals a fundamental shift in the definition of a builder on our platform," Dines stated.

He noted that the platform allows anyone to "direct a coding agent to produce" automation that is enterprise-ready.

Q1 Earnings and Outlook

The market now looks toward the first quarter earnings report on May 28. Analysts expect earnings per share of 13 cents. Revenue estimates sit at $397.47 million.

Traders are monitoring whether UiPath's orchestration layer can withstand the heat from AI rivals like OpenAI and Google.

Critical Technical Levels for UiPath (PATH) Stock

PATH is still in a clear longer-term downtrend, trading well below its major moving averages: about 10.3% under the 20-day SMA of $10.56, 13.6% under the 50-day of $10.96, and roughly 27.3% under the 200-day of $13.03.

What Does UiPath Do?

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform built around computer vision and user interface automations, with its original RPA product still forming the base of the broader platform.

It combines robotic process automation, APIs, and AI to automate repetitive workflows like claims processing, onboarding, invoice-to-cash, loan applications, and customer service.

PATH Price Action: UiPath shares were down 5.54% at $9.45 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $9.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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