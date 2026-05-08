DraftKings Reports Strong Start To 2026 With Q1 Double Beat

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

DraftKings stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving DKNG stock higher?

Q1 Highlights

DraftKings reported adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 2 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.646 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.644 billion.

The company said customer acquisition and healthy customer engagement contributed to the revenue growth.

"We are off to a fantastic start to the year as our first quarter results exceeded our expectations," said CEO Jason Robins.

DraftKings ended the first quarter with 4.2 million monthly unique payers, down 4% year-over-year. Excluding the exit of Lottery in Texas, monthly unique payers increased 2% year-over-year.

Average revenue per monthly unique payer was $131 in the first quarter, up 21% year-over-year.

DraftKings said it was live with mobile sports betting in 27 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico during the quarter, representing approximately 53% of the U.S. population. The company also offered iGaming in five states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population.

In Canada, DraftKings said it was live in Ontario with sportsbook and iGaming offerings, serving approximately 40% of the country's population

Longer-Term Weakness Continues To Loom Over DraftKings Shares

DraftKings Shares Edge Higher

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares were up 5.08% at $26.50 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, DKNG has gained about 10.1% versus a 8.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 25% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.7% gain.

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