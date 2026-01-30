U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

PennyMac Financial reported quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $538.005 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $642.528 million.

PennyMac Financial Services shares dipped 21.8% to $117.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

