What's Going On With Polestar Stock Monday?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares are trading higher Monday. The company recently announced a $300 million equity investment from Benco Bibaco Vizcaya Argentina and Natixis.

Polestar Automotive stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving PSNY stock higher?

What To Know: Polestar said Friday that it entered into an equity financing transaction totaling $300 million, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Natixis each committing $150 million. The investment will be made through the purchase of Class A ADSs at a price of $19.34 per ADS, based on the volume-weighted average price over the prior three months.

Concurrent with the equity investment, the financial institutions entered into put option arrangements with a wholly owned subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings AB, providing an exit option after three years under certain return conditions.

Separately, Geely Sweden Holdings agreed to convert approximately $300 million of outstanding principal and interest owed by Polestar under a term facility agreement into equity. The debt-to-equity conversion is expected to be completed following receipt of any required regulatory approvals.

The company noted that no single financial institution involved in the equity financing will hold more than 10% of Polestar's outstanding equity following the closing.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said the transactions significantly enhance the company's liquidity position and strengthen its balance sheet.

PSNY Analysis: Polestar stock is trading 22.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but remains 24.5% below its 100-day SMA, highlighting short-term strength that contrasts with longer-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 40.97%, and the stock is currently trading closer to its 52-week lows than its highs.

The RSI is at 53.87, which is neutral and suggests that the stock is not currently overbought or oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum, which could support further gains if the stock maintains this trajectory.

Key resistance is at $19.50. Traders should monitor this level closely, as a breakthrough above resistance could signal further upward movement, while a failure to hold current gains might lead to volatility.

PSNY Price Action: At the time of writing, Polestar shares are trading 7.70% higher at $18.89, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

