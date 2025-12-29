Why Is Brand Engagement Network Stock Gaining Monday?

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose Monday after the company finalized a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a prominent global advertising agency.

The deal involves developing a custom AI engagement solution for a top-10 global pharmaceutical company's prescription drug, with client and agency identities to be disclosed following a formal product release.

As per the deal, the company will recognize $250k in development revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans to begin collecting ongoing monthly licensing fees in the first quarter of 2026.

This revenue stream, alongside the recent venture to launch Skye Salud in Mexico and its Latin American licensing partnership, is expected to drive growth for the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

These initiatives highlight the trend of increasing trust and adoption of Brand Engagement Network’s (BEN) proprietary AI technology across the U.S. and Mexico.

Management Commentary

Tyler Luck, acting chief executive officer of BEN, said the agreement underscores the company’s expanding footprint in healthcare, where its platform delivers “trusted, secured, and efficient AI” for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients, while reinforcing BEN’s focus on building consumer experiences centered on accuracy, reliability, and integrity.

Last week, the company disclosed an around $2.5 million decrease in its total liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2025.

This reduction was achieved through a multi-faceted approach, including negotiated settlements, direct payments, and debt-to-equity conversions.

BNAI Price Action: Brand Engagement Network shares were up 20.00% at $1.44 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

