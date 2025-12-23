What's Going On With Eli Lilly Stock Today?

Eli Lilly and Company (NASDAQ:LLY) shares are trading down on Tuesday as investors weigh the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical sector.

Eli Lilly stock is trading near recent highs. What’s next for LLY stock?

What To Know: Novo Nordisk, one of Eli Lilly’s main competitors, announced a regulatory breakthrough for an oral weight loss drug. The FDA approved the company’s pill form of Wegovy, making it the first approved oral GLP-1 for weight management and sending Novo Nordisk’s stock up more than 8%.

Eli Lilly’s main weight loss drug, Zepbound, is an injectable. The company has been advancing an oral medication called orforglipron, but it has not yet been approved by the FDA. Eli Lilly recently described orforglipron as an investigational, once-daily oral GLP-1 medication that’s currently being studied to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Eli Lilly said preliminary results for orforglipron have been positive, and additional data is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2026. The company submitted orforglipron for regulatory review for the treatment of obesity in 2025, and plans to submit for type 2 diabetes in 2026.

Demand for GLP-1 treatments is becoming structural, with physicians expanding their use beyond diabetes into weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction. Novo Nordisk’s U.S. approval for its oral weight-loss treatment is seen as a significant milestone that strengthens its market position and could impact Eli Lilly’s growth strategy.

Currently, Eli Lilly is trading 2.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 25.7% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a strong longer-term trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 34.51% and are currently positioned within striking range of 52-week highs.

The RSI is at 64.02, which is considered neutral, indicating that the stock is not currently overbought or oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock.

Key support is at $977, while resistance is at $1,112. Traders should monitor these levels closely, as a test of support or resistance could signal the stock’s next moves in this competitive environment.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were down 0.62%, trading at $1,069.84 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

