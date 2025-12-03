Marvell Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, Joins American Eagle, Microchip Technology, Box And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates.
Marvell reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 73 cents, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.08 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.07 billion and was up from revenue of $1.52 billion from the same period last year. Marvell also announced the acquisition of Celestial AI.
Marvell Technology shares surged 7.5% to $99.83 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (NASDAQ:AHMA) shares jumped 32% to $16.15.
- MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT) gained 23% to $15.91.
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) shares rose 19.9% to $13.06 after the company announced it was selected by a Top European Passenger OEM as its exclusive LiDAR supplier for its global series-production vehicle platform to enable Level 3 automated driving.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gained 18.1% to $4.3350.
- POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) rose 16.4% to $5.45.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) gained 13.3% to $23.59 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) rose 12.5% to $15.22.
- Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gained 11.3% to $11.26.
- American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ:ABTC) rose 10% to $2.4072.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) gained 9.5% to $62.07 fter the company announced it raised its FY26 guidance.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) gained 8.2% to $80.30.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rose 7.1% to $32.31 as the company posted in-line earnings for the third quarter.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) gained 6% to $54.52.
