Top 2 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

As of Dec. 2, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS)

On Nov. 20, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) agreed on Thursday to acquire cancer screening company Exact Sciences for $105 per common share, representing a total equity value of approximately $21 billion and an estimated enterprise value of $23 billion. The buyout marked the biggest deal of the year in the global health-care sector. The company's stock gained around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $101.87.

(NYSE:ABT) agreed on Thursday to acquire cancer screening company Exact Sciences for $105 per common share, representing a total equity value of approximately $21 billion and an estimated enterprise value of $23 billion. The buyout marked the biggest deal of the year in the global health-care sector. The company's stock gained around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $101.87. RSI Value: 89.8

89.8 EXAS Price Action: Shares of Exact Sciences fell 0.1% to close at $101.20 on Monday.

Shares of Exact Sciences fell 0.1% to close at $101.20 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.33 Momentum score.

Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE)

On Nov. 6, Haemonetics posted upbeat second-quarter earnings and raised FY2026 EPS guidance. Haemonetics reported quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.11 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $327.316 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $311.399 million. The company's stock gained around 61% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $88.31.

RSI Value: 89.4

89.4 HAE Price Action: Shares of Haemonetics fell 0.5% to close at $80.96 on Monday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock