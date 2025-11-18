What's Going On With Canaan Stock Today?

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) are trading higher Tuesday after the Singapore-based crypto mining company reported better-than-expected unaudited third-quarter earnings.

CAN is delivering impressive returns. Track the latest developments here.

What To Know: Canaan reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share, which was in line with market expectations. The company reported quarterly sales of $150.48 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $132.23 million.

The company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above market expectations, predicting sales between $175 million and $205 million versus estimates of $160.34 million.

Shares were up more than 13% at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

“We delivered another solid quarter with revenue, profitability, and cash flow all showing meaningful improvement, a result of focused execution and disciplined financial management,” said Canaan CFO Jin Cheng.

“Product sales revenue reached US$118.6 million for the quarter, supported by strong growth in computing power sold and higher average selling prices. Our team also secured a substantial volume of new orders, especially from a top-tier U.S. mining client, laying a strong foundation for the remainder of 2025.”

The company’s mining segment hit a record of $30.6 million, and overall reported gross profit of $16.6 million compared to a gross loss of $21.5 million the same quarter last year.

Canaan also said it has repurchased approximately $3.4 million in American Depository Shares out of a $30 million allotment that was approved in May.

CAN Price Action: The stock was up 13.13%, trading around 97 cents at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock