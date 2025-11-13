What's Going On With US Antimony Shares Thursday?

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) shares are trading lower on Thursday. The company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fiscal-year 2025 sales guidance below estimates.

UAMY is under selling pressure. Check out the latest moves here.

What To Know: U.S. Antimony reported a third-quarter loss of 4 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate for positive earnings of 2 cents per share. In addition, the company reported $8.70 million in revenue, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 million.

U.S. Antimony highlighted significant year-to-date growth in its broader operations. For the first nine months of 2025, the company reported sharply higher revenue and gross profit, with gross margin increasing compared to the prior year. Management noted that antimony sales rose substantially due to higher average sales prices, while zeolite sales also increased.

The company ended the quarter with $38.5 million in cash and securities after it invested heavily in capital expenditures tied to mineral rights, engineering and smelting capacity expansion. U.S. Antimony also reported more than $20 million in proceeds from at-the-market stock offerings.

The company said antimony inventory reached record levels at 230 tons as of Sept. 30. It also announced two major sales contracts secured over the past 60 days: a five-year Defense Logistics Agency IDIQ contract valued at up to $245 million and a five-year commercial supply agreement with a U.S. industrial fabric manufacturer valued at approximately $107 million.

U.S. Antimony additionally reported progress at its recently reopened Montana mine, including the movement of more than 560 tons of antimony ore since Oct. 10, and said new supply is expected to support future margin expansion as the company advances its smelter expansion efforts.

FY25 Outlook: The company sees sales between $40 million and $43 million, versus the consensus estimate of $46.38 million.

FY26 Outlook: U.S. Antimony expects sales of $125 million, versus the consensus estimate of $109.45 million.

Related Link: America Could Lose AI Race Against China Due To Power Crunch, Goldman Says

UAMY Price Action: At the time of writing, U.S. Antimony shares are trading 2.17% lower at $7.45, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



