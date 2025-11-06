Rocket Lab Stock Dives Despite Successful Satellite Launch

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) are trading lower Thursday afternoon, moving in line with a broader market sell-off. Traders and investors are also watching for the company’s third-quarter results, confirmed for release next week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Major indexes are down after Federal Reserve official Austan Goolsbee expressed uncertainty about future rate cuts. Goolsbee noted that the prolonged government shutdown has delayed the release of recent inflation data, making it difficult for the Fed to get a clear view of the economy.

The macro-driven pullback comes despite positive company-specific news. Rocket Lab on Thursday announced the successful completion of its 74th Electron mission, deploying a new radar-satellite for Japan's iQPS.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s third-quarter financial results, scheduled for release on Nov. 10. The consensus estimate projects a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of approximately $150 million.

Despite the pre-earnings dip, some analysts remain bullish. KeyBanc holds a $75 price target, and Baird recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a price target of $83.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Rocket Lab boasts a strong Momentum score of 98.12.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 8.7% at $51.49 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock