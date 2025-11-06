Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) traded higher in Thursday’s premarket after completing its 74th Electron mission a day earlier, successfully deploying a synthetic aperture radar satellite for Japan’s Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

Details

The mission, called “The Nation God Navigates,” lifted off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on November 5 at 19:51 UTC, delivering the QPS-SAR-14 satellite (YACHIHOKO-I) into a 575 km circular orbit.

Also Read: Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Slides As Investors Await Q3 Earnings

This marks the sixth dedicated launch Rocket Lab has conducted for iQPS.

Under a new multi-launch deal, Rocket Lab plans to conduct six more missions to further expand iQPS’s low Earth orbit imaging constellation.

Management Commentary

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said, “This latest mission for iQPS once again demonstrates the pinpoint accuracy our customers depend on to grow their constellations, and we’re grateful to the iQPS team for trusting us with their launch needs. With six seamless deployments for iQPS in the books, Electron is ready for the next six.”

The company plans to release the third quarter 2025 results on November 10, 2025.

Price Action: RKLB shares were trading higher by 1.67% to $57.36 premarket at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T.Schneider via Shutterstock