Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Slides As Investors Await Q3 Earnings

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) are trading lower Tuesday morning amid a broader market downturn. The pullback in shares comes as investors look ahead to the company’s third-quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for release on Nov. 10 after the market close.

What To Know: Several momentum stocks are facing selling pressure on Tuesday. The sell-off across the board may be due to weakness in shares of Palantir, despite a strong earnings report from the AI software company. Given the stock’s strong rally into earnings, expectations were very high. Rocket Lab could face a similar bar when it reports next week as the stock has already gained more than 130% year-to-date.

Wall Street is closely watching Rocket Lab leading up to the report, with consensus estimates projecting a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of approximately $151 million. The subsequent conference call will be monitored for updates on the Neutron rocket’s progress and Space Systems growth.

The stock’s current weakness follows a period of positive momentum in late October after the company announced it had completed a key Systems Integration Review for its LOXSAT mission for NASA and Eta Space, a crucial cryogenic technology demonstration.

The announcement prompted several bullish analyst updates, including a price target hike to $75 from KeyBanc, which maintained its Overweight rating. Baird also initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a price target of $83.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite Tuesday’s dip, Benzinga Edge rankings show Rocket Lab retains a powerful Momentum score of 98.60 and a positive price trend across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 3.84% at $58.98 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

