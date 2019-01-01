Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$40.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$40.7M
Earnings History
Rocket Lab USA Questions & Answers
When is Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) reporting earnings?
Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.39, which missed the estimate of $-0.12.
What were Rocket Lab USA’s (NASDAQ:RKLB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.3M, which beat the estimate of $4.8M.
