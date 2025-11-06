Space stocks are in focus after President Donald Trump nominated a new head of NASA and earnings season gets underway for commercial space companies.

Here's a look at what is happening in the space sector:

New Head Of NASA?

On Tuesday, Trump re-nominated Jared Isaacman — billionaire entrepreneur, private astronaut, SpaceX collaborator and friend of Elon Musk — to be NASA Administrator.

The Senate must review and vote on Isaacman’s nomination to confirm him as NASA Administrator before he can begin his term and set the agency’s priorities under Trump’s administration.

Redwire – RDW

Shares of space infrastructure provider Redwire Corp. (NYSE:RDW) fell Thursday after the company missed Q3 expectations on the top and bottom lines.

"The transformation of Redwire into a scalable, multi-domain growth platform made consistent progress in the third quarter," said Peter Cannito, CEO of Redwire.

BlackSky – BKSY

BlackSky Technology, Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares fell after it reported a narrower EPS loss than expected but missed Q3 revenue estimates on Thursday.

"Strong international demand for our space-based intelligence solutions drove over $60 million in new contract awards," said BlackSky CEO Brian O'Toole. "Significant international opportunities for commercial imagery, analytics, and sovereign solutions are outpacing the near-term U.S. government business.”

Rocket Lab – RKLB

On Wednesday, Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) completed its 74th Electron mission, successfully deploying a synthetic aperture radar satellite for Japan's Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

The mission, called "The Nation God Navigates," lifted off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand and delivered the QPS-SAR-14 satellite (YACHIHOKO-I) into a 575 km circular orbit.

Rocket Lab will report its Q3 results next Monday after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report losses of 10 cents per share and revenue of $151.75 million, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is set to report its Q3 financial results after Monday's closing bell.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, Wall Street expects the company to report losses of 22 cents per share on revenue of $19.93 million. It is worth noting that AST reported earnings of only $1.16 million in the second quarter.

Virgin Galactic – SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will release its third-quarter earnings report next Thursday following the closing bell.

Analysts expect the company to report losses of $1.44 per share and revenue of $395,830 for the quarter.

