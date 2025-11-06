Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is set to release its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

The company will follow it up with a "Financial Open House" livestreamed on Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), an earnings presentation aimed at retail investors.

Here's what to know before the event.

OPEN stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

‘Earnings and Chill’

Opendoor's Financial Open House will start with a recorded overview of its Q3 financial results and business highlights.

Read Next— Joby Stock Takes Off After Massive Q3 Revenue Beat: What To Know

After the presentation, company leaders will host a live Q&A session, taking questions from both retail and institutional investors.

Shareholders sent in questions and voted for their favorites. Opendoor’s executives will address the most relevant questions during Thursday's live session.

“We’re building tools to make buying and selling a home radically simpler. That same obsession with simplicity and transparency should extend to how we show up for our shareholders,” said Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor.

“Streaming on Robinhood, opening Q&A to shareholders: this isn’t complicated. It’s just the right way to show up as a public company in 2025,” he added.

Read Next: Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

The event will be streamed through Robinhood’s Say Technologies platform directly in the brokerage app and also on X, YouTube and Opendoor’s investor relations site.

“If you own our stock, you should be able to ask us anything,” said Christy Schwartz, interim CFO of Opendoor.

“No gatekeepers, no dial-in codes, no waiting for an analyst to maybe ask your question. Just real answers to real questions from the people who believe in what we’re building," Schwartz said.

Wall Street Expectations For Opendoor Q3

Though the earnings call will cater to retail investors, Wall Street analysts still have estimates for Opendoor's Q3 performance.

Analysts are looking for quarterly losses of seven cents per share and revenue of $849.59 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock