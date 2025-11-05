Redwire Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Redwire Corp. (NYSE:RDW) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Redwire reported quarterly losses of 37 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 11 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $103.43 million, which missed the Street estimate of $128.68 million.

Redwire reported the following third quarter highlights:

Adjusted Gross Margin was 27.1%

Year-over-year increase in Book-to-Bill ratio to 1.25

Contracted Backlog grew to $355.6 million as of the third quarter of 2025

“The transformation of Redwire into a scalable, multi-domain growth platform made consistent progress in the third quarter. As anticipated, the acquisition of Edge Autonomy has immediately strengthened our positioning technically, operationally, and financially and we anticipate further revenue synergies as we scale,” said Peter Cannito, CEO of Redwire.

RDW Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Redwire stock was down 12.74% at $6.37 in Wednesday's extended trading.

