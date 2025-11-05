Supermicro computer logo on smartphone screen, green stock market chart spelling "buy" background. Super micro AI artificial intelligence bullish wall street market, Puebla, Mexico, December 22, 2024
November 5, 2025 8:45 AM 3 min read

Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins Pinterest, Axon Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.01 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.99 billion and was down from revenue of $5.93 billion from the same period last year.

Super Micro Computer shares dipped 9.2% to $43.12 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) tumbled 46.2% to $7.51 in pre-market trading. Biohaven received FDA Complete Response Letter for VYGLXIA following positive real-world evidence showing 50–70% slowing of spinocerebellar ataxia disease progression.
  • Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) declined 31.9% to $32.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) fell 22.2% to $49.65 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) fell 19.6% to $567.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. The company signed an agreement to acquire Carbyne.
  • Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) dipped 18.8% to $26.69 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat earnings for the third quarter.
  • SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) fell 17.5% to $17.90 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) fell 15.8% to $25.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.
  • Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 15.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
  • Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) declined 15.3% to $39.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR) fell 12.4% to $6.59 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and soft FY25 guidance.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) declined 12.4% to $134.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) dipped 11.8% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and narrowed FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday provided feedback to uniQure regarding its investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) declined 5% to $237.80 in pre-market trading. AMD reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday after the bell. AMD said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $9.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$244.20-2.34%
Overview
ANET Logo
ANETArista Networks Inc
$139.50-9.15%
AXON Logo
AXONAxon Enterprise Inc
$566.00-19.8%
BHVN Logo
BHVNBiohaven Ltd
$8.49-39.1%
CLOV Logo
CLOVClover Health Investments Corp
$2.82-19.9%
CRSR Logo
CRSRCorsair Gaming Inc
$6.80-9.57%
GO Logo
GOGrocery Outlet Holding Corp
$12.53-11.6%
PINS Logo
PINSPinterest Inc
$27.12-17.6%
QURE Logo
QUREuniQure NV
$27.52-9.59%
SLNO Logo
SLNOSoleno Therapeutics Inc
$51.75-18.9%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$43.80-7.59%
SSRM Logo
SSRMSSR Mining Inc
$18.80-13.4%
TREX Logo
TREXTrex Co Inc
$29.84-36.6%
UPST Logo
UPSTUpstart Holdings Inc
$40.82-11.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved