Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins Pinterest, Axon Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.01 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.99 billion and was down from revenue of $5.93 billion from the same period last year.

Super Micro Computer shares dipped 9.2% to $43.12 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) tumbled 46.2% to $7.51 in pre-market trading. Biohaven received FDA Complete Response Letter for VYGLXIA following positive real-world evidence showing 50–70% slowing of spinocerebellar ataxia disease progression. Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) declined 31.9% to $32.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) fell 22.2% to $49.65 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) fell 19.6% to $567.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. The company signed an agreement to acquire Carbyne.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) dipped 18.8% to $26.69 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat earnings for the third quarter. SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) fell 17.5% to $17.90 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:SSRM) fell 17.5% to $17.90 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results. Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) fell 15.8% to $25.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) fell 15.8% to $25.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 15.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 15.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) declined 15.3% to $39.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) declined 15.3% to $39.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR) fell 12.4% to $6.59 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and soft FY25 guidance.

(NASDAQ:CRSR) fell 12.4% to $6.59 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and soft FY25 guidance. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) declined 12.4% to $134.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) declined 12.4% to $134.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) dipped 11.8% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and narrowed FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:GO) dipped 11.8% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and narrowed FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday provided feedback to uniQure regarding its investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday provided feedback to uniQure regarding its investigational gene therapy for Huntington's disease. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) declined 5% to $237.80 in pre-market trading. AMD reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday after the bell. AMD said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $9.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million.

