Meta, eBay, Microsoft And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Meta posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $56 billion to $59 billion, versus the $57.21 billion analyst estimate. Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance.

Meta Platforms shares dipped 8.5% to $687.44 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) fell 27.3% to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $510 million write-down on its India commercial business and announced a dividend cut.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares dipped 23.2% to $79.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell 18.6% to $32.38 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) dipped 15.2% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug applications for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials for nexiguran ziclumeran.

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) fell 11.1% to $20.83 in pre-market trading.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) fell 9.4% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of 75 million common shares.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 9.7% to $90.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) declined 8.5% to $323.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) fell 4.7% to $57.60 in pre-market trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) slipped 2.1% to $529.99 in pre-market trading. Microsoft reported upbeat first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close. The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion.

Photo via Shutterstock