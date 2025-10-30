Meta sign on building
October 30, 2025 8:02 AM 2 min read

Meta, eBay, Microsoft And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Meta posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $56 billion to $59 billion, versus the $57.21 billion analyst estimate. Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance.

Meta Platforms shares dipped 8.5% to $687.44 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) fell 27.3% to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $510 million write-down on its India commercial business and announced a dividend cut.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares dipped 23.2% to $79.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell 18.6% to $32.38 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) dipped 15.2% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug applications for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials for nexiguran ziclumeran.
  • WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) fell 11.1% to $20.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) fell 9.4% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of 75 million common shares.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 9.7% to $90.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) declined 8.5% to $323.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
  • CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) fell 4.7% to $57.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) slipped 2.1% to $529.99 in pre-market trading. Microsoft reported upbeat first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close. The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CAVA Logo
CAVACava Group Inc
$57.26-5.31%
Overview
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$12.75-9.51%
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$33.12-16.7%
CVNA Logo
CVNACarvana Co
$328.50-7.19%
EBAY Logo
EBAYeBay Inc
$91.00-8.58%
FMC Logo
FMCFMC Corp
$20.64-28.9%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$684.84-8.89%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$531.64-1.83%
NTLA Logo
NTLAIntellia Therapeutics Inc
$11.07-15.6%
SFM Logo
SFMSprouts Farmers Market Inc
$81.30-22.2%
WPP Logo
WPPWPP PLC
$20.32-13.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved