Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Implode This Quarter

As of Oct. 29, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR)

On Oct. 28, Nabors Industries posted downbeat quarterly results. Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, said, “The sale of Quail Tools is a transformative event for Nabors. We have already used a portion of the proceeds to reduce our gross debt by approximately $330 million. The balance of the proceeds is targeted for additional debt reduction. Once that is completed, the expected decrease to our gross debt will exceed 20%, compared to the level as of June 30, 2025. With that, our annual interest expense should decline by approximately $45 million, translating into a dollar-for-dollar improvement in adjusted free cash flow.” The company's stock gained around 15% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $86.10.

RSI Value: 73

73 NBR Price Action: Shares of Nabors Industries fell 0.2% to close at $47.17 on Tuesday.

Shares of Nabors Industries fell 0.2% to close at $47.17 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 55.57 Momentum score with Value at 80.69.

Teekay Corp Ltd (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Group will announce third quarter earnings results on Oct. 29. The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $9.47.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 TK Price Action: Shares of Teekay gained 1.1% to close at $9.37 on Tuesday.

