Domino's outlet
October 14, 2025 10:15 AM 2 min read

Domino's Pizza Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Astria Therapeutics, Albertsons Companies, Polaris And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $4.08, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.96. Quarterly sales of $1.147 billion (+6.2% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.137 billion.

Domino’s shares jumped 4.1% to $424.95 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares jumped 40.6% to $11.91 after BioCryst announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) shares surged 22.9% to $28.62. Shares of U.S. rare earth miners surged on Tuesday, extending a bumper rally from the previous session, amid U.S.-China trade tensions and JPMorgan‘s (NYSE:JPM) $1.5 trillion initiative.
  • Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) gained 20.6% to $7.93.
  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) jumped 17.5% to $5.85. American Resources and ReElement Technologies announced participation in additional october conferences and events.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) rose 16.3% to $11.60 after the company provided a progress update on its development of advanced medium and high 800 VDC voltage GaN and SiC power devices.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gained 16% to $9.47 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above estimates.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) gained 15.5% to $4.0100 after the company announced that the FDA accepted the resubmission of the Biologics License Application for KRESLADI.
  • indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gained 12.9% to $5.30.
  • Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) surged 11.2% to $12.74. Orla Mining reported strong gold production from Musselwhite in the third quarter.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) rose 9.7% to $18.58 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS results. Also, the company announced it entered into $750 million accelerated share repurchase agreement.
  • Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) gained 9.2% to $66.98 after the company announced it will divest its majority stake in Indian Motorcycle to Carolwood.
  • Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) rose 11.2% to $21.04. Spyre Therapeutics announced the pricing of $275.0 million public offering of common stock.

ACI Logo
ACIAlbertsons Companies Inc
$18.519.20%
Overview
AREC Logo
ARECAmerican Resources Corp
$5.8517.5%
ATXS Logo
ATXSAstria Therapeutics Inc
$11.8940.4%
CRML Logo
CRMLCritical Metals Corp
$28.5622.7%
DPZ Logo
DPZDomino's Pizza Inc
$426.414.45%
ERIC Logo
ERICTelefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
$9.4715.9%
INDI Logo
INDIIndie Semiconductor Inc
$4.65-0.85%
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$295.40-4.08%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$11.6016.3%
ORLA Logo
ORLAOrla Mining Ltd
$12.6710.3%
PII Logo
PIIPolaris Inc
$67.339.72%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.0416.4%
SYRE Logo
SYRESpyre Therapeutics Inc
$21.0311.2%
TMQ Logo
TMQTrilogy Metals Inc
$7.9721.5%
