Why Richardson Electronics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Richardson Electronics reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $54.607 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $51.510 million.
Richardson Electronics shares jumped 20.2% to $12.76 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) gained 226.3% to $22.84 in pre-market trading. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) surged 107.7% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) rose 61.5% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Wednesday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) surged 53.2% to $5.22 in pre-market trading.
- AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) gained 45.7% to $0.2809 in pre-market trading after announcing plans for a corporate overhaul and new blockchain investments.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) gained 29.7% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced new findings for Telomir-1.
- Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) rose 23.8% to $38.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday.
- GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) jumped 11.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) gained 9.2% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Vantage Corp (NYSE:VNTG) shares dipped 59.6% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) fell 39.2% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after surging 83% on Wednesday.
- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON) fell 25.5% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after the company announced a LOI to evaluate tokenization of single-indication economics for TT-4 in mesothelioma.
- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) fell 21.5% to $1.46 in pre-market trading. Nexalin Technology shares jumped 98% on Wednesday after the company announced additional results in alzheimer’s disease with the Gen-2 SYNC neurostimulation device.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) dipped 21.8% to $0.9104 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) dipped 20.8% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 141% on Wednesday.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) fell 16.6% to $0.9000. GT Biopharma shares jumped 44% on Wednesday after the company announced that enrollment in the dose escalation cohorts of the Phase 1 trial, evaluating GTB-3650 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD33 expressing hematologic malignancies, is on track.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) declined 14.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) tumbled 9.6% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $300 million underwritten public offering.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 7.8% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Wednesday. The company raised $370 million from immediate exercise of 185.4 million warrants at $2 per share.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.