Why Richardson Electronics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Richardson Electronics reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $54.607 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $51.510 million.

Richardson Electronics shares jumped 20.2% to $12.76 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

. (NASDAQ:TTRX) gained 226.3% to $22.84 in pre-market trading. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) surged 107.7% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.

. (NYSE:AMBO) surged 53.2% to $5.22 in pre-market trading. AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) gained 45.7% to $0.2809 in pre-market trading after announcing plans for a corporate overhaul and new blockchain investments.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) rose 23.8% to $38.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday. GoldMining Inc . (NYSE:GLDG) jumped 11.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

. (NYSE:GLDG) jumped 11.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) gained 9.2% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.

Losers

Vantage Corp (NYSE:VNTG) shares dipped 59.6% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:VNTG) shares dipped 59.6% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) fell 39.2% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after surging 83% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:UPC) fell 39.2% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after surging 83% on Wednesday. AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON) fell 25.5% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after the company announced a LOI to evaluate tokenization of single-indication economics for TT-4 in mesothelioma.

c. (NASDAQ:XBIO) dipped 20.8% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 141% on Wednesday. GT Biopharma, Inc . (NASDAQ:GTBP) fell 16.6% to $0.9000. GT Biopharma shares jumped 44% on Wednesday after the company announced that enrollment in the dose escalation cohorts of the Phase 1 trial, evaluating GTB-3650 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD33 expressing hematologic malignancies, is on track.

(NYSE:IHT) declined 14.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:APGE) tumbled 9.6% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $300 million underwritten public offering.

. (NASDAQ:APGE) tumbled 9.6% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $300 million underwritten public offering. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 7.8% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Wednesday. The company raised $370 million from immediate exercise of 185.4 million warrants at $2 per share.

