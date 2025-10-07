James Hardie Industries, AMD, Trilogy Metals, BTQ Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported preliminary second-quarter FY26 results.

The company projects net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion (vs. consensus of $1.19 billion) and adjusted EPS of 26 cents to 27 cents (vs. 16 cents consensus).

James Hardie expects adjusted EBITDA of $326 million-$331 million and adjusted net income of $151 million-$157 million. As of September 30, net debt stood at $4.5 billion.

James Hardie Industries shares jumped 8.3% to $21.76 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Trilogy Metals Inc . (NYSE:TMQ) shares jumped 220% to $6.69 following a major strategic investment by the U.S. government. Here's what investors need to know. The White House announced plans to acquire a 10% stake in the mining exploration company for $35.6 million, with warrants to purchase an additional 7.5%.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) gained 34.4% to $2.7999 after jumping over 55% on Monday. Datavault AI reaffirmed 2H 2025 revenue guidance of $12 million to $15 million.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) jumped 26.8% to $8.21. Lexeo Therapeutics announced progress in FDA discussions for accelerated approval pathway and positive interim clinical data for LX2006 in Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy.

BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BTQ) gained 25.4% to $11.41 after the company revealed that co-founders Sean Hackett and Zach Belateche have joined full-time to drive the deployment of its post-quantum cryptography solutions.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) rose 23.8% to $1.8650. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle reiterated Northern Dynasty Minerals with a Buy and maintained a $2.5 price target.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 22.5% to $24.25.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) rose 18.4% to $2.4500.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NYSE:TMC) jumped 12.6% to $8.69.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) gained 11.7% to $29.43. USA Rare Earth it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended Sept. 30, after the closing bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) gained 10.2% to $62.79 after the company was mentioned at OPENAI Dev Conference as part of the APPS SDK platform.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) jumped 10.2% to $59.23. NANO Nuclear Energy secured $6.8 million REV Illinois incentive to launch $12M R&D and manufacturing facility.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR) gained 9.6% to $47.76.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) gained 9% to $45.42 after Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $20 to $50.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) jumped 8.8% to $638.93. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating AppLovin's data-collection practices, including potential violations of partners' service agreements related to ad targeting.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) gained 8.2% to $73.76. Semtech announced a proposed private offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2030.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose 7.1% to $28.22.

. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose 7.1% to $28.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 5.3% to $214.43 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $170 to $300. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Photo via Shutterstock