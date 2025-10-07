key stock movers
October 7, 2025 10:57 AM 3 min read

James Hardie Industries, AMD, Trilogy Metals, BTQ Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported preliminary second-quarter FY26 results.

The company projects net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion (vs. consensus of $1.19 billion) and adjusted EPS of 26 cents to 27 cents (vs. 16 cents consensus).

James Hardie expects adjusted EBITDA of $326 million-$331 million and adjusted net income of $151 million-$157 million. As of September 30, net debt stood at $4.5 billion.

James Hardie Industries shares jumped 8.3% to $21.76 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) shares jumped 220% to $6.69 following a major strategic investment by the U.S. government. Here's what investors need to know. The White House announced plans to acquire a 10% stake in the mining exploration company for $35.6 million, with warrants to purchase an additional 7.5%.
  • Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) gained 34.4% to $2.7999 after jumping over 55% on Monday. Datavault AI reaffirmed 2H 2025 revenue guidance of $12 million to $15 million.
  • Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) jumped 26.8% to $8.21. Lexeo Therapeutics announced progress in FDA discussions for accelerated approval pathway and positive interim clinical data for LX2006 in Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy.
  • BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BTQ) gained 25.4% to $11.41 after the company revealed that co-founders Sean Hackett and Zach Belateche have joined full-time to drive the deployment of its post-quantum cryptography solutions.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) rose 23.8% to $1.8650. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle reiterated Northern Dynasty Minerals with a Buy and maintained a $2.5 price target.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 22.5% to $24.25.
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) rose 18.4% to $2.4500.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NYSE:TMC) jumped 12.6% to $8.69.
  • USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) gained 11.7% to $29.43. USA Rare Earth it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended Sept. 30, after the closing bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.
  • Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) gained 10.2% to $62.79 after the company was mentioned at OPENAI Dev Conference as part of the APPS SDK platform.
  • NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) jumped 10.2% to $59.23. NANO Nuclear Energy secured $6.8 million REV Illinois incentive to launch $12M R&D and manufacturing facility.
  • Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR) gained 9.6% to $47.76.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) gained 9% to $45.42 after Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $20 to $50.
  • AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) jumped 8.8% to $638.93. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating AppLovin’s data-collection practices, including potential violations of partners’ service agreements related to ad targeting.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) gained 8.2% to $73.76. Semtech announced a proposed private offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2030.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose 7.1% to $28.22.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 5.3% to $214.43 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $170 to $300. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

