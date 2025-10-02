Nebius Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Going On?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares are trading higher Thursday following reports indicating that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) will get access to over 100,000 NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB300 chips as part of its deal with the company.

What To Know: Nebius announced a multi-billion dollar agreement with Microsoft for AI infrastructure on Sept. 8, but specific details were not provided.

According to Bloomberg, the deal, valued at up to $19.4 billion, will provide computing power to Microsoft teams developing large language models and a consumer AI assistant. Nebius will provide Microsoft access to more than 100,000 Nvidia chips aimed at easing data center shortages and allowing Microsoft to free up its own server farms to deliver AI services to customers.

Microsoft has struck more than $33 billion in commitments with so-called neocloud providers, including Nebius, CoreWeave, Nscale and Lambda. Executives said the partnerships are designed to meet rising AI demand from products such as GitHub Copilot and from OpenAI, whose ChatGPT platform has hundreds of millions of users.

How To Buy Nebius Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Nebius – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Related Link: Sharps Technology Teams Up With Crypto.com To Grow Solana Strategy

NBIS Price Action: At the time of writing, Nebius stock is trading 3.31% higher at $119.52, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock