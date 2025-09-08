Nebius Stock Soars On $17 Billion Microsoft Contract

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares soared in Monday’s extended trading session after the company disclosed a major contract with Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

The Details: Nebius has entered into an agreement with Microsoft to provide dedicated GPU infrastructure capacity in phases at its new Vineland, New Jersey data center over a five-year term.

The agreement has an estimated total contract value of approximately $17.4 billion through 2031.

The rollout of the GPU Services will occur in multiple tranches during 2025 and 2026 and Microsoft also retains the option to purchase additional services or capacity, which could increase the total contract value to roughly $19.4 billion.

Nebius said cash flow generated under the agreement will be used to help fund a portion of the capital expenditures tied to the project.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius share skyrocketed 51.3% higher to $96.84 in Monday’s extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

