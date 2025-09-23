Shares of Plug Power, Inc. PLUG, FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL and Bloom Energy Corp. BE have surged in 2025 due to a combination of shifting industry demand and powerful new partnerships in the AI-driven data center market.

The rise of hyperscale data centers has led many operators to pursue scalable, emission-free power to address soaring energy needs.

Plug Power, FuelCell and Bloom stocks have rallied as the AI boom drives massive new demand for data center capacity and strains traditional power grids. Hyperscalers are increasingly turning to innovative hydrogen solutions that can be deployed rapidly and operate flexibly.

Plug Power

Plug Power has achieved new milestones in green hydrogen production and fuel cell integration for backup and modular power. The systems deliver the rapid response and scalability that hyperscale operators demand, all while helping them meet sustainability and uptime targets.

Plug Power shares have gained 90% over the past six months as retail investors rally around the stock.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy has made headlines for multi-megawatt deployments with top global data center partners, including pilot projects in Korea and recently announced U.S. installations.

FuelCell's modular platforms enable phased expansion, which appeals to the speed and flexibility demanded by AI cloud campuses.

The stock has gained 130% over the past month, according to Benzinga Pro.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy set itself apart with solid oxide fuel cell systems capable of instant, local power generation for some of the world's largest brands, including American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP and CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV.

Bloom also has a partnership with Oracle Corp. ORCL to provide rapid, onsite emissions-free power for data centers has attracted significant investor and industry interest.

Bloom Energy stock has gained 280% in 2025.

The Takeaway

All three companies play a crucial role in supporting the AI revolution that is underway. Investors have responded to the momentum by recognizing the power providers as essential to solving grid bottlenecks and driving impressive rallies in the stocks.

