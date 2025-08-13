Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Surges 70%: What's Fueling the Rally?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp BE are continuing their impressive run Wednesday, extending a rally that has seen the stock climb nearly 70% in the past month. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sustained momentum is fueled by a series of positive developments, including key analyst upgrades, strategic partnerships and strong quarterly performance.

The upward trend gained traction after JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse upgraded the stock to Overweight on July 9, raising the price target to $33. The upgrade was driven by the expected benefit from new 48E tax credits starting in 2026 and increasing demand from data centers.

Investor enthusiasm grew later in the month when Bloom announced a deal on July 24 to provide its fuel cell technology to power Oracle’s AI data centers. The move highlights Bloom’s strategic position in supporting the burgeoning AI industry’s substantial energy needs.

Capping off a strong period, Bloom reported record second-quarter revenue of $401.2 million on July 31, a 19.5% increase from the prior year, beating analyst estimates.

The company also reported a non-GAAP profit of $0.10 per share and affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue outlook. To meet the accelerating demand, Bloom also announced plans to double its factory capacity to 2 gigawatts by the end of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Bloom Energy shows a profile of exceptional growth and momentum but poor value. The company earns extremely high scores of 98.82 in Growth and 97.26 in Momentum, signaling robust expansion and strong price trends.

Conversely, a low Value score of 11.51 suggests the stock is trading at a premium valuation. This combination characterizes BE as a popular, high-growth stock that investors may see as expensive.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BE shares are trading higher by 5.05% to $43.34 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.50 and a 52-week low of $9.02.

Read Also: As Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery, Wednesday’s Instacart (CART) Plunge Signals Heightened Competitive Fears

How To Buy BE Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Bloom Energy – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock