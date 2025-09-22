Plug Power Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are surging Monday afternoon, building on recent momentum as investors connect the artificial intelligence boom to the growing need for alternative energy solutions.

The hydrogen fuel cell company gained favor in September as the market recognized the immense power requirements of data centers essential for AI development.

What To Know: Monday’s rally is also supported by the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut, which lowers borrowing costs for capital-intensive companies like Plug. This easing of financial pressure, combined with the powerful new demand from the AI sector, is fueling strong investor optimism for the company’s future profitability.

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence has created an energy challenge. AI models require vast, uninterrupted power for computation and cooling within massive data centers, straining traditional power grids. This is where Plug Power could offer a solution.

The company’s hydrogen fuel cells could potentially serve as a scalable form of green power. This could allow data centers to expand without being limited by grid capacity, ensuring the constant uptime critical for AI operations while also meeting potentially stringent corporate sustainability goals.

PLUG Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power shares are trading higher by 20.2% to $2.62 on Monday at publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.02 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this positive movement, Benzinga Edge Rankings show the stock has a strong Momentum score of 76.93.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock