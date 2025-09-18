What's Going On With Plug Power Stock?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading higher by 33% over the past week, lifted by a favorable macroeconomic shift and growing optimism for the hydrogen sector. The stock’s ascent has coincided with the Global X Hydrogen ETF HYDR, of which Plug Power is a major holding, touching a new 52-week high Thursday morning.

What To Know: A key catalyst for the rally is the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut Wednesday. This monetary easing is particularly beneficial for growth-oriented technology companies like Plug Power. As a leader in the capital-intensive hydrogen fuel cell industry, Plug relies heavily on financing to fund research, development and expansion.

Lower interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing, making it cheaper to finance operations and invest in new projects, potentially easing the path to future profitability. The positive sentiment is further supported by the increasing demand for green energy solutions, highlighted by the power needs of the expanding AI industry.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this rally, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a solid momentum score of 57.28 and a positive price trend across short, medium, and long-term outlooks.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG shares are trading higher by 33% to $2.04 over the past week. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.32 and a 52-week low of $0.69.

