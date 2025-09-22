Why Bloom Energy Is Blooming - And What Lies Ahead

Bloom Energy BE has staged a powerful rally since July, climbing from $24 to nearly $85 in just a few months. When analyzed through the lens of the Adhishthana Principles, the move reveals a clear structural story on why the stock has been rallying and what may lie ahead.

Bloom Energy & Its Cakra Formation

Under the Adhishthana Principles, stocks typically form a Cakra between Phases 4 and 8. This structure resembles a channel with an arc and usually carries bullish implications. A decisive breakout in Phase 9 marks the start of the Himalayan Formation, which often unleashes strong upside momentum.

Fig.1 Bloom Energy Cakra Breakout (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Bloom Energy followed this roadmap precisely on the weekly charts. Entering Phase 4 in August 2021, the stock began forming its Cakra, which lasted through Phase 8. As Bloom moved into Phase 9, it broke out mid-phase and surged roughly 131%, closing near $57.

Now in Phase 10, the rally continues to strengthen, with the stock trading near $85. Phase 10 often brings the possibility of a peak. Quoting from my book Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"The 18th interval is expected to be the level of peak formation; if not, then the 23rd interval. If this phase concludes without forming the peak, it is anticipated to occur in the following phases."

This window translates to January-February 2026. While the peak may or may not form within this period, it remains an important timeframe to monitor.

Monthly Cycle Confirmation

Fig.2 Bloom Energy Cakra Breakout (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Bloom's monthly chart also supports the bullish case. On this longer timeframe, the stock is in Phase 2, which consists of two sub-periods: Sankhya, typically marked by consolidation, and Buddhi, which triggers a rally. Bloom followed the pattern exactly, breaking out as soon as it entered Buddhi, fueling the current uptrend.

Investor Outlook

Bloom Energy is positioned strongly across both weekly and monthly Adhishthana cycles. With the stock in the ascent leg of its Himalayan Formation, bullish momentum is likely to continue. January-February 2026 will be a key period to watch for signs of a peak, and investors may consider hedging as that window approaches. For now, Bloom Energy appears set to keep blooming.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.