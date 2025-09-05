RFK Jr. To Link Tylenol Use To Autism: Report

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to release a report suggesting that the use of a common over-the-counter pain reliever during pregnancy may be tied to a higher risk of autism.

Tylenol-maker KVUE stock is dropping. See the price action here.

Tylenol-Autism Link?

The report is also expected to highlight research indicating that a folate-based treatment could help reduce symptoms of the condition in certain individuals, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report, which the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to publish this month, will likely emphasize two possible contributing factors to autism: insufficient folate levels and prenatal exposure to acetaminophen (commonly sold under the brand name Tylenol).

Read Next: Joby’s 38% Stock Plunge Is Ugly—But The Pentagon Might Be Interested

Insiders say the report will also point to a specific form of folate—folinic acid, also known as leucovorin—as a potential therapy for easing autism-related symptoms.

Acetaminophen is one of the most widely used painkillers, including by pregnant women. While some studies have raised concerns about developmental risks, others have found no clear evidence of harm.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists currently considers it safe during pregnancy, but advises that it be taken only under medical guidance.

Kenvue Responds

Tylenol is manufactured by McNeil Consumer Healthcare, a division of Kenvue, Inc. KVUE, though many other companies also produce acetaminophen-containing products.

Following reports of the HHS findings, Kenvue's stock dropped about 14% Friday afternoon.

Responding to the news, a Kenvue spokesperson said the company places patient safety above all else and continues to believe that there is no proven causal relationship between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of the people who use our products," a Kenvue spokeswoman said.

"We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism."

Kennedy has long promised to identify the root causes of autism.

Earlier this year, he pledged that the government would uncover the source of what he described as an "autism epidemic" by September.

The HHS also plans to announce new federal grants supporting autism research as part of NIH's broader data science program.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock