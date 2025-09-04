Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
September 4, 2025 12:56 PM 2 min read

Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported second-quarter EPS above estimates and raised its FY2025 EPS outlook, despite cutting its sales guidance.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents. Quarterly sales of $306.388 million (down 7.9% year over year) missed the Street view of $313.121 million.

Shoe Carnival shares jumped 16% to $24.99 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares jumped 33.5% to $18.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST gained 22.6% to $4.8420 after the FDA said it will not require an advisory committee meeting to discuss the New Drug Application for Anaphylm.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG rose 19.6% to $37.06.
  • Ciena Corporation CIEN gained 17.1% to $111.06 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR rose 16.2% to $33.17.
  • Sandisk Corporation SNDK rose 12.2% to $59.51.
  • Innodata Inc. INOD gained 11.3% to $40.84.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE gained 10.2% to $5.42 after the company received approximately 296,367 Solana from a recent warrant exercise.
  • Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO rose 8.7% to $24.96 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  • ThredUp Inc. TDUP gained 8.4% to $11.44.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR rose 7.1% to $37.85.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AEO Logo
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$18.3634.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.35
Growth
89.41
Quality
35.21
Value
86.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ANTE Logo
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$5.4210.4%
AQST Logo
AQSTAquestive Therapeutics Inc
$4.8623.0%
CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$111.3817.5%
INOD Logo
INODInnodata Inc
$41.0111.8%
NBR Logo
NBRNabors Industries Ltd
$37.997.53%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$36.7418.6%
NKTR Logo
NKTRNektar Therapeutics
$33.0215.7%
SCVL Logo
SCVLShoe Carnival Inc
$25.0216.2%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$59.5112.3%
TDUP Logo
TDUPThredUp Inc
$11.458.41%
VSCO Logo
VSCOVictoria's Secret & Co
$24.958.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved