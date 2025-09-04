Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported second-quarter EPS above estimates and raised its FY2025 EPS outlook, despite cutting its sales guidance.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents. Quarterly sales of $306.388 million (down 7.9% year over year) missed the Street view of $313.121 million.

Shoe Carnival shares jumped 16% to $24.99 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc . AEO shares jumped 33.5% to $18.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. shares jumped 33.5% to $18.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Aquestive Therapeutics, In c. AQST gained 22.6% to $4.8420 after the FDA said it will not require an advisory committee meeting to discuss the New Drug Application for Anaphylm.

c. gained 22.6% to $4.8420 after the FDA said it will not require an advisory committee meeting to discuss the New Drug Application for Anaphylm. Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG rose 19.6% to $37.06.

rose 19.6% to $37.06. Ciena Corporatio n CIEN gained 17.1% to $111.06 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

n gained 17.1% to $111.06 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR rose 16.2% to $33.17.

rose 16.2% to $33.17. Sandisk Corporation SNDK rose 12.2% to $59.51.

rose 12.2% to $59.51. Innodata Inc. INOD gained 11.3% to $40.84.

gained 11.3% to $40.84. AirNet Technology Inc . ANTE gained 10.2% to $5.42 after the company received approximately 296,367 Solana from a recent warrant exercise.

. gained 10.2% to $5.42 after the company received approximately 296,367 Solana from a recent warrant exercise. Victoria’s Secret & Co . VSCO rose 8.7% to $24.96 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

. rose 8.7% to $24.96 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales. ThredUp Inc . TDUP gained 8.4% to $11.44.

. gained 8.4% to $11.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR rose 7.1% to $37.85.

