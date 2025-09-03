Why SINTX Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Wednesday

Shares of SINTX Technologies Inc SINT are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning following study confirming its proprietary silicon nitride possesses broad-spectrum antiviral properties. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The peer-reviewed research, conducted with Virginia Tech, shows the material is highly effective against multiple virus strains, including SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV.

The study revealed that direct contact inactivated up to 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 within 10 minutes. Furthermore, it demonstrated 97% inactivation when embedded in textile fabric, highlighting its potential for use in personal protective equipment.

SINTX says potential applications include antiviral face masks, advanced wound dressings and air filtration systems. The company noted that unlike traditional silver or copper additives, its material is non-toxic to human cells, offering a safety advantage.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SINT shares are trading higher by 12.47% to $5.14 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.60 and a 52-week low of $1.71.

