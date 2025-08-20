August 20, 2025 9:58 AM 2 min read

TJX Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Guess? And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company beat second-quarter estimates and raised 2026 EPS guidance.

TJX reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $14.40 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.13 billion.

TJX shares jumped 6.4% to $141.69 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Guess?, Inc. GES shares jumped 26% to $16.80 amid the announcement that the company will go private in a $1.4 billion deal with Authentic Brands.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 19.8% to $5.15.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT jumped 19.6% to $3.4850 after the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its pivotal Phase 2 trial for RP-A501.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL rose 15.6% to $31.99.
  • National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR shares gained 11.8% to $8.15 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO rose 11.4% to $6.30.
  • loanDepot, Inc. LDI rose 8% to $1.9850. loanDepot recently raised $150 million in secured notes backed by Ginnie Mae Mortgage Assets.
  • Almonty Industries Inc. ALM surged 8% to $4.3840.
  • LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH gained 7% to $3.4250.
  • QuantaSing Group Limited QSG rose 6.6% to $7.73.
  • Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP gained 6.5% to $41.74.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO rose 5.8% to $35.91.

Photo via Shutterstock

