August 20, 2025 8:27 AM 2 min read

La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the S&P 500 futures falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

La-Z-Boy expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million, versus estimates of $531.67 million. The company said its guidance reflects a “continued challenging consumer and macroeconomic environment.”

La-Z-Boy shares dipped 22.2% to $30.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • James Hardie Industries plc JHX shares tumbled 27% to $20.72 in pre-market trading r following worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX fell 16.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. The company reported Phase 2 topline results for Barzolvolimab in Eosinophilic Esophagitis.
  • Alcon Inc. ALC declined 12.3% to $79.06 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. DY fell 11% to $240.00 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Target Corporation TGT dipped 9.8% to $95.00 in pre-market trading following the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The company reaffirmed 2025 outlook and announced the appointment of Michael Fiddelke as CEO.
  • enCore Energy Corp. EU dipped 8.5% to $2.36 in pre-market trading as the company priced its upsized $100 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL fell 8.5% to $82.34 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 7% to $8.86 in pre-market trading.

