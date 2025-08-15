Why Thomson Reuters (TRI) Shares Are Trading Higher

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp TRI are trading higher Friday after the global content and technology company announced a significant $1 billion share repurchase program. The move appears to have bolstered investor confidence, helping the stock recover from a slide that followed its second-quarter earnings report earlier in the month.

What To Know: The company’s board approved a new normal course issuer bid, which allows for the repurchase of up to 10 million common shares, representing about 2.22% of its outstanding shares.

The program is scheduled to run from August 19, 2025, through August 18, 2026. Thomson Reuters stated the buyback is a key part of its capital allocation strategy to balance long-term growth investment with providing direct returns to shareholders.

This news comes after the company’s August 6th earnings release, where it reported an adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 82 cents. Despite the earnings beat and strong organic revenue growth of 7% driven by its core professional segments, the stock initially fell.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting organic revenue growth to remain robust at 7.0% to 7.5%. The substantial share buyback plan announced today signals management's confidence in the company’s future prospects and its commitment to creating shareholder value, overshadowing the market’s previous tepid reaction to the quarterly results.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TRI shares are trading higher by 3.07% to $172.95 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $218.40 and a 52-week low of $159.81.

Read Also: Opendoor CEO Steps Down: Retail Investors Celebrate ‘Power To The People’

How To Buy TRI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Thomson Reuters’ case, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock