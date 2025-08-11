Intel Shares Are Moving Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher Monday amid reports indicating CEO Lip-Bu Tan will meet with President Donald Trump.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, the meeting is expected to take place Monday at the White House. It comes four days after Trump called for Tan's resignation in a Truth Social post, describing him as "highly CONFLICTED" and alleging ties to Chinese semiconductor companies with connections to the country's military.

The criticism followed a letter from Republican Senator Tom Cotton to Intel's board chairman seeking answers about Tan's business interests in China. Tan has said he has the full support of Intel's board and reached out to the White House to address what he described as "misinformation" about his record.

Intel did not immediately comment on the planned meeting.

See Also: Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca Face Renewed Claims Of Conspiring To Restrict 340B Discounts

INTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Intel stock is trading 5.56% higher at $21.06, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock