What's Going On With Applovin Stock Thursday?

- Applovin reports second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04.
- The company completes the $400 million sale of its Apps business to Tripledot Studios.
Applovin Corporation APP stock is trading on volatility Thursday. The company released its second quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: Applovin reported earnings per share of $2.39, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04. In addition, the company reported sales of $1.25 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.
Net cash from operating activities totaled $772 million, while free cash flow reached $768 million in the second quarter. The company also repurchased 0.9 million shares for $341 million during the period.
The company completed the $400 million sale of its Apps business to Tripledot Studios. The deal also included equity consideration worth about 20% of Tripledot's fully diluted equity.
Q3 Outlook: The company sees sales from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.31 billon.
APP Price Action: At the time of writing, Applovin stock is trading 13.1% higher at $441.58, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
