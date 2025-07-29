QuantumScape (QS) Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of solid-state battery developer QuantumScape Corp QS are trading sharply lower Tuesday, despite a lack of company-specific news during the session. The move comes after the company reported second-quarter financial results last Wednesday that surpassed analyst expectations.

What To Know: QuantumScape announced quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of a 22-cent loss and improving from a 25-cent loss in the same period last year.

Alongside its earnings, the company revealed a significant expansion of its partnership with Volkswagen’s battery unit, PowerCo. Under the revised agreement, PowerCo will make additional payments of up to $131 million over the next two years if certain milestones are met.

The initial milestones, tied to payments exceeding $10 million, have already been achieved. These funds are in addition to a previously arranged $130 million due upon reaching technical progress and executing a full licensing agreement.

Operationally, QuantumScape has transitioned its baseline separator production to its next-generation “Cobra” process. The company also shipped its final “Raptor-based” B0 sample cells in the second quarter and will now ship Cobra-based B1 samples.

Financially, the company ended the quarter with $797.5 million in liquidity and extended its cash runway forecast into 2029. Management narrowed its full-year guidance for capital expenditures to between $45 million and $65 million and its adjusted EBITDA loss to a range of $250 million to $270 million.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QS shares are trading lower by 13.3% to $9.52 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.03 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Image: Shutterstock