QuantumScape (QS) Stock Hits New 52-Week High: What's Going On?

Shares of solid-state battery developer QuantumScape Corp QS are trading higher Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week high, as investors react to a combination of manufacturing breakthroughs and recent strategic cost-saving measures.

What To Know: The stock's upward momentum builds on a late-June announcement detailing the successful integration of its advanced “Cobra” separator process.

This milestone is a critical step toward commercialization, enabling a 25-fold improvement in production speed for the company's proprietary ceramic separators. CEO Siva Sivaram highlighted the development as a "powerful path forward" for scaling its battery technology.

Adding to the positive sentiment, QuantumScape announced last week it is terminating a large facility lease in San Jose, effective Aug. 1. This move aligns with its focus on technology licensing and is expected to save approximately $18.7 million in future lease payments, offset by a one-time termination cost of $2.3 million. The decision streamlines the company's operational footprint as it progresses toward its goals.

Investors are now looking ahead to QuantumScape’s second-quarter 2025 financial results and conference call, scheduled for after the market close on July 23, which should provide further updates on the company’s progress. According to analyst consensus estimates, QuantumScape is expected to report an EPS loss of 25 cents.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, QuantumScape exhibits extremely strong momentum, earning a high score of 91.38. This rating suggests the stock has seen significant positive price movement and has been outperforming the broader market recently.

The platform does not currently provide a score for the stock’s Value, Growth or Quality. This is common for development-stage companies like QuantumScape that do not yet have the consistent revenue or profitability metrics typically used to calculate these specific ratings.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QuantumScape shares are trading higher by 8.46% to $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.15 reached on Tuesday morning, and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Image: Shutterstock