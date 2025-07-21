July 21, 2025 6:04 AM 3 min read

Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Block, Inc. XYZ rose sharply in pre-market trading ahead of the S&P 500 debut of the Jack Dorsey-founded fintech company.

Block will replace Hess Corp. in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 23.

Block shares jumped 9.6% to $79.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK shares jumped 82% to $10.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Dynamix Corporation DYNX surged 55.4% to $15.73 in pre-market trading. The Wall Street Journal reported Dynamix plans merger to form The Ether Machine.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNFA shares gained 54% to $0.1347 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday.
  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL rose 42.2% to $0.8674 in pre-market trading after jumping 65% on Friday.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA gained 27.8% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 45% on Friday.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS climbed 27.3% to $0.0598 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF rose 18.1% to $2.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Solid Power, Inc. SLDP surged 14.1% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Friday.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN surged 12.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 36% on Friday.

Losers

  • Expion360 Inc. XPON dipped 15.2% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 52% on Friday.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO dipped 13.6% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Telomir Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 88% on Friday after the company announced data for its gene silencing of STAT1.
  • Evotec SE EVO declined 11.3% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after the company updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares tumbled 10% to $11.77 in pre-market trading after jumping over 58% on Friday.
  • K-TECH Solutions Company Limited KMRK fell 8.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dipping 45% on Friday.
  • Majestic Ideal Holdings Ltd MJID declined 7.9% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after dipping 45% on Friday.
  • Graphjet Technology GTI fell 7.1% to $0.0798 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Friday.
  • Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET fell 7.1% to $0.7061 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Friday.
  • Webull Corporation BULL fell 6.4% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. Webull filed for up to 75.16 million share ordinary stock offering by selling shareholder.
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd. SVRE shares fell 4% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Friday.

