July 18, 2025 9:15 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of July 18, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC

  • On June 2, Uranium Energy posted a third-quarter loss of 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share. Amir Adnani, President and CEO, said, “With the U.S. now targeting a fourfold expansion of nuclear capacity and rebuilding its nuclear industrial base under Presidential Executive Orders, UEC’s production ramp-up is strategically aligned with the expected increase in uranium demand.” The company's stock jumped around 34% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $8.93.
  • RSI Value: 77.1                                
  • UEC Price Action: Shares of Uranium Energy gained 7% to close at $8.16 on Thursday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 83.69 Momentum score with Value at 9.51.

Peabody Energy Corp BTU

  • On July 15, UBS analyst Myles Allsop initiated coverage on Peabody Energy with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $14.. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $29.94.
  • RSI Value: 75
  • BTU Price Action: Shares of Peabody Energy gained 9% to close at $16.04 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

