May 19, 2025

Shake Shack, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 300 points on Monday.

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. SHAK fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Shake Shack from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $105.

Shake Shack shares tumbled 4.4% to $114.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. PNBK shares dipped 8.1% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Patriot National Bancorp, last week, announced a $250 million mixed shelf offering.
  • TSS, Inc. TSSI declined 7.7% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. TSS shares jumped 74% on Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.
  • GRAIL, Inc. GRAL fell 7.3% to $36.99 in pre-market trading. GRAIL, last week posted a first-quarter loss of $3.10 per share.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF declined 6.9% to $3.63 in pre-market trading.
  • NuScale Power Corporation SMR fell 6.7% to $22.54 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power, last week, posted upbeat quarterly revenue.
  • Oklo Inc. OKLO dipped 6.7% to $35.20 in pre-market trading.
  • OppFi Inc. OPFI dipped 6.4% to $11.06 in pre-market trading. OppFi, on May 7, posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Reddit, Inc. RDDT fell 6.2% to $106.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB fell 4.7% to $24.36 in pre-market trading. Rocket Lab USA successfully launched its third mission for Japanese customer, Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3.7% to $337.00 in pre-market trading. Tesla is reportedly accepting trade-ins for the Cybertruck, a year after Elon Musk's company launched the pickup truck.

Posted In:
