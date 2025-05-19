Shake Shack, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 300 points on Monday.

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. SHAK fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Shake Shack from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $105.

Shake Shack shares tumbled 4.4% to $114.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. PNBK shares dipped 8.1% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Patriot National Bancorp, last week, announced a $250 million mixed shelf offering.

shares dipped 8.1% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Patriot National Bancorp, last week, announced a $250 million mixed shelf offering. TSS, Inc . TSSI declined 7.7% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. TSS shares jumped 74% on Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.

. declined 7.7% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. TSS shares jumped 74% on Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results. GRAIL, Inc . GRAL fell 7.3% to $36.99 in pre-market trading. GRAIL, last week posted a first-quarter loss of $3.10 per share.

. fell 7.3% to $36.99 in pre-market trading. GRAIL, last week posted a first-quarter loss of $3.10 per share. Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF declined 6.9% to $3.63 in pre-market trading.

. declined 6.9% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power Corporation SMR fell 6.7% to $22.54 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power, last week, posted upbeat quarterly revenue.

fell 6.7% to $22.54 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power, last week, posted upbeat quarterly revenue. Oklo Inc. OKLO dipped 6.7% to $35.20 in pre-market trading.

dipped 6.7% to $35.20 in pre-market trading. OppFi Inc . OPFI dipped 6.4% to $11.06 in pre-market trading. OppFi, on May 7, posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

. dipped 6.4% to $11.06 in pre-market trading. OppFi, on May 7, posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Reddit, Inc . RDDT fell 6.2% to $106.20 in pre-market trading.

. fell 6.2% to $106.20 in pre-market trading. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB fell 4.7% to $24.36 in pre-market trading. Rocket Lab USA successfully launched its third mission for Japanese customer, Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

fell 4.7% to $24.36 in pre-market trading. Rocket Lab USA successfully launched its third mission for Japanese customer, Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS). Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3.7% to $337.00 in pre-market trading. Tesla is reportedly accepting trade-ins for the Cybertruck, a year after Elon Musk's company launched the pickup truck.

